Harsh Varrdhan's savage reply to troll after questioning his identity for meeting David Beckham

David Beckham was in Mumbai for the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He was on a three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a house party in his honour.

Celebrities, including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, shared pictures of meeting their favourite footballer. Despite the positive responses, a troll left a comment on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's picture with David Beckham, prompting the actor to give a savage reply. Harsh Varrdhan shared the picture and along with it he wrote in the caption, "Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game beckhams played and passionately followed his career at united and beyond I felt like I should take a photo.. I’m now sharing it with the rest of the world since everyone else is sharing theirs."

The troll who commented, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? Responding to it, Harsh Varrdhan said, “Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? Many came out in actor's support. One user said, "Kya baat hain harsh !". Another user said, "Lookin' good, Harsh!"

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the only son of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. He also has two sisters, Sonam Kapoor and stylist-film producer Rhea Kapoor. Harsh Varrdhan's last see in Thar. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anil Kapoor and Mandana Karimi among others.

