Harsh Gujral's banana seller joke about crime in UP leaves CM Yogi laughing | Watch

A video of comedian Harsh Gujral is going viral on social media. In it, he shares a humorous story about crime in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While receiving an award on stage from the Chief Minister, Harsh narrated a real-life incident from Lucknow that also drew laughter from the audience. Yogi Adityanath was seen laughing at the comedian’s punchline. The video featuring Harsh and the Chief Minister is now making waves on social media.

Harsh Gujral shares a story about crime in UP with CM Yogi

Recalling a previous visit to Lucknow, Harsh Gujral said, "I'm sharing a real-life example with you. I was in Lucknow for a show, and while walking around, I happened to ask a banana seller, ‘Brother, what’s the situation like regarding crime?'"

Recounting the banana seller’s response, Harsh added, "He said, 'Brother, crime has been completely wiped out.'" Curious to know how the shopkeeper knew this, Harsh asked, "How do you know?" To which the shopkeeper replied, "Well, I used to be a criminal myself. Now, I sell bananas."

CM Yogi couldn’t hold back his laughter at Harsh Gujral’s anecdote

The punchline sent the audience into fits of laughter. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath’s reaction made the moment even more entertaining. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many discussing its humorous tone and the context surrounding the Chief Minister’s tough stance on crime.

The incident took place during the Times of India (TOI) Youth Icons Summit & Awards – UP Chapter, held in Lucknow on October 27, 2024. The event was attended by several successful and prominent individuals from across Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Harsh Gujral’s history with controversies

Harsh Gujral is known for his observational humour, witty punchlines and distinctive style of interacting with audiences. He frequently makes headlines for his comedy clips and television appearances. However, some of his jokes have also landed him in controversy.

In October 2026, during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, he faced criticism for making jokes about actor Gaurav Khanna’s personal life. More recently, Harsh and comedian Madhur Virli were issued summons by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell following allegations that they had included obscene jokes in their comedy performances. These allegations are under investigation, and receiving a summons does not imply that any wrongdoing has taken place.

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