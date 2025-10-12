Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma celebrates his birthday with dreamy surprise in Maldives | See here Cricketer Hardik Pandya made his relationship with model Maheika Sharma Instagram-official, sharing beach vacation pics while celebrating his 32nd birthday on October 11, 2025.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has found love again. Almost a year following his divorce from actor-model Natasa Stankovic, the cricketer has made his relationship Instagram-official. He shared a series of pictures from his beach vacation with model Maheika Sharma while celebrating his 32nd birthday on October 11, 2025.

Taking to Instagram stories, Hardik posted multiple pictures and videos from his birthday celebration at the beach. In one picture, Hardik's arm is draped over Maheika’s shoulder as the two relax on the beach. The second picture features the two of them dressed up for a night out.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @HARDIKPANDYA93)Screengrab taken from Hardik Pandya's Instagram handle.

Hardik and Mahieka share romantic moments from their Maldives vacation

In one of the videos, Hardik was seen walking side by side with Maheika on a beach in the Maldives. He added the song 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' as the background music. Have a look at the video shared by the fan page below.

For the unversed, Hardik married Natasha Stankovic in May 2020 and got divorced in July 2024. They remain as co-parents for their child, Agastya.

Maheika gives fans a sneak peek into her beach vacation

Apart from Hardik, Maheika Sharma also shared glimpses of her beach vacation with him. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted two black-and-white images of herself in a bathrobe at the beach. Have a look at the Instagram story below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @MAHIEKASHARMA)Screengrab from Maheika Sharma's Instagram handle.

For those who may not know, Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and influencer. She made her name in the fashion industry and even won the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards. She did her schooling in Delhi. Mahieka later studied economics and finance. After which, she did several internships, which helped her pursue modelling and acting.

