Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce divorce, call it a ‘tough decision’ l Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce divorce

Model Natasa Stankovic revealed on Thursday evening that she and cricketer Hardik Pandya have ended their relationship. In a public statement, she confirmed their separation, describing it as a difficult decision for both parties. Despite their split, they will continue to share parental responsibilities for their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared a post in which she wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family."

We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in giving us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," she added.