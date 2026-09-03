Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa or Yash, whose film earned more on Thursday?

Several films are currently running in theatres. Among them, Shobhinaw Satyaa's biographical drama Hanuman Ansh, which was released on August 7, 2026, has been attracting audiences and receiving positive word of mouth. The film has also earned praise from moviegoers and celebrities and crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in India within 28 days of its release.

Meanwhile, Yash's Kannada film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which hit theatres on August 26, had a strong opening but witnessed a dip in its earnings during its first week. Read on to find out which film earned more on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Shobhinaw Satyaa or Yash, whose film earned more on Thursday?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh witnessed an increase in its collections on Day 28. The film, which collected Rs 7.75 crore on Day 27, managed to earn Rs 8.52 crore on Day 28, taking its total India collection to Rs 70.40 crore.

The film collected Rs 8.52 crore across 7,055 shows, recording an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.79%. The highest occupancy of 40.54% was recorded during the evening shows. However, the final box office figures for Hanuman Ansh's Thursday collection will be updated by tomorrow, September 4, at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Geetu Mohandas' directorial Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and others, witnessed another drop in its earnings on Day 9. The film minted Rs 3.46 crore across 10,825 shows in India, as per Sacnilk. This takes the total collection of Toxic to Rs 238.51 crore at the domestic box office.

As of 10 pm on Thursday, the film's total overseas gross is recorded at Rs 42.75 crore, and worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 328.45 crore. The final box office numbers will be updated by tomorrow, September 4, at 10 am.

Hanuman Ansh: What is the film about?

For the unversed, Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh follows the real-life journey of Neem Karoli Baba. In this film, Shobhinaw Satyaa's portrayal has been one of the film's major highlights. The cast also features Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey in key roles.

Toxic: All about Yash's film

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups marks Yash's comeback on the big screen after his 2022 film KGF Chapter 2. The film revolves around the story of Raya rising to rule Goa's underworld amid betrayal and bloodshed. It is produced under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations

Also Read:

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game records a slow start; know its Day 1 box office collection as per early updates