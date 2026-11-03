Hanuman Ansh director and producer clarify film rights amid reports of disagreements within team

The film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, grossed over Rs 400 crore in theatres. Made on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film surprised everyone by earning over Rs 452 crore worldwide. However, amid its box office success, reports of internal discord within the film's team have surfaced.

Questions have also been raised about plans for a sequel and the possibility of developing the project into a trilogy. Amid these reports, director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi and producer Namrata G Singh have issued an official statement clarifying the situation regarding the film's publicity, marketing and rights.

Details from the statement

In a statement released on Monday through Swambhu Media Network, Namrata and Vishal identified themselves as the film's executive directors. They stated that they are the only authorised individuals to handle matters related to public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships. They also warned those falsely claiming to represent the film or making independent decisions regarding its rights.

The statement explicitly declares that Hanuman Ansh has only one authorised channel. It further clarifies that all rights, including theatrical, OTT, broadcast, music, gaming and licensing, are held jointly by the producers. Any decisions concerning these rights will be made strictly in accordance with the agreements between the producers.

The makers have also emphasised that no individual producer is permitted to enter into business deals or any other agreements concerning the film independently. No such decision will be considered valid by the company or the other producers.

Furthermore, the statement specifies that if any member of the film's cast or crew wishes to represent Hanuman Ansh in interviews, podcasts, promotional events or on any other public platform, they must first obtain approval through the film's official communication channels. The film's credits will remain exactly as they have been officially released.

Who are the four producers of Hanuman Ansh?

The statement also includes a disclaimer identifying the film's four producers: Namrata G Singh, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar.

It further states that all rights to the film are held jointly by the four producers. In accordance with the production agreement, the consent of all four is required for any decisions concerning publicity, awards, partnerships and rights, both in India and internationally.

Reports of friction within the team have emerged

The official statement comes at a time when reports of disagreements within the film's team have surfaced. A previous report claimed that there were differences among team members regarding the film's publicity. According to the report, there was also resentment over one producer receiving greater prominence than the others during the film's promotional activities.

Following these reports, questions have also arisen about the future of the film franchise. So far, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding a second instalment.

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