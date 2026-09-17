Hanuman Ansh is unstoppable at the box office on Day 41; here's how Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan performed

It's been a busy week at the box office. While new and relatively newer films such as Haiwaan and Mirzapur: The Movie have been released at the box office, Hanuman Ansh, the film on Neem Karoli Baba, has been performing wonders at the box office. Let's decode and find out how much all three films earned on Wednesday, September 16.

Hanuman Ansh is unstoppable at the box office

Hanuman Ansh's success is truly a miracle story. The film, made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, started slow at the box office, earning only in lakhs. However, something changed towards Week 3. The film has been performing phenomenally well despite new and old releases.

Led by Shobhinaw Satyaa, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 6 crore on Day 41 across 9,203 shows. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Anil Rastogi.

The film has now recorded Rs 280 crore in India gross collections and Rs 273.13 crore in India net collections. Its overseas gross stands at Rs 20.25 crore, including Rs 1.75 crore earned on Day 41. The worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh has reached Rs 300.25 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Day 14 box office

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 across 6,991 shows, as per Sacnilk.

The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 237.64 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 199.45 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 1 crore on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 49 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 286.64 crore.

How much did Haiwaan earn on Day 6?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan has collected Rs 9.30 crore in India after six days. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The film opened with Rs 3 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2. It then earned Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 0.70 crore each on Days 4 and 5. On Day 6, Haiwaan added Rs 0.55 crore. The film started slow and hasn't picked up momentum despite a week's runtime in theatres.

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Hanuman Ansh's success story: Tax-free in 2 states, film crosses Rs 230 crore at India box office