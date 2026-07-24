Hans Zimmer says working with AR Rahman on Ramayana is 'a gift from the gods' at San Diego Comic-Con

New Delhi:

The team behind Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana brought the epic saga to San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with producer Namit Malhotra, Yash and Ranbir Kapoor attending the international event. While fans were expecting the release of the film’s much-awaited trailer at the convention, the makers later postponed the launch.

Amid the anticipation around the trailer, a special video shown during the event has become a talking point among fans. The video featured celebrated composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman, with the Hollywood musician sharing his thoughts on working with the Indian maestro for Ramayana.

Hans Zimmer talks about collaborating with AR Rahman

In the video, Hans Zimmer addressed the Comic-Con audience and spoke about his association with AR Rahman, describing him as a 'genius' and highlighting the uniqueness of their collaboration. 'Hello Comic-Con, I'm Hans Zimmer and I'm here with my really dear friend, the genius that is AR Rahman, and together we are setting off on a journey that has never been done before,' he said.

Zimmer also spoke about experiencing Indian mythology through Rahman’s perspective. 'I think it's really interesting that I, as a European, get to immerse myself and listen to this man tell me about the gods,' he added.

The composer said that their partnership represents the power of music to connect people across cultures. He described the opportunity to create music with Rahman as ‘a gift from the gods’.

A collaboration bringing together two musical worlds

Hans Zimmer further reflected on the enduring relevance of Ramayana, saying the epic continues to remind generations about values, identity and moral responsibility.

'We have something that's thousands of years old that reminds us of our moral duty, that reminds us of who we are,' he said in the video.

The collaboration between Zimmer and Rahman has emerged as one of the key highlights of Ramayana’s production. While Zimmer has composed music for several internationally acclaimed films, including Hollywood blockbusters, Rahman remains one of India’s most recognised composers, with a career spanning decades across Indian and global cinema.

Ramayana team builds global momentum

The San Diego Comic-Con appearance is part of the makers' efforts to introduce Ramayana to a worldwide audience. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The makers are yet to announce the new date for the trailer release. However, it was postponed after the makers partnered with Sony Pictures for global distribution outside India. Producer Namit Malhotra said the film will now receive a worldwide trailer launch at a later date as part of its international rollout.

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