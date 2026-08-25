Haiwaan trailer is out now; Akshay Kumar turns terrifying villain opposite Saif Ali Khan | Watch

The trailer for the upcoming movie titled Haiwaan has come out, giving us our first glimpse into the tense face-off between the actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The 2 minutes and 34 seconds long trailer does not give away too many details regarding the storyline of the movie, but it definitely builds up fear and suspense.

The city is seen being taken over by fear as someone goes on a killing rampage. The character of Saif seems disturbed and is finally apprehended by the cops. Also, his character is seen as one who has a disability. The trailer leaves us with the mystery intact and we still have to try to figure out the relationship between the two lead characters.

Akshay Kumar stars as a dark and intimidating character

Akshay Kumar enters the trailer with style, making a very action-packed entry. Although Akshay has done several dark characters in his career, his character in Haiwaan seems to be a very dark one. His character seems to be responsible for the violence unfolding in the city, although the trailer stops short of explaining his motives. The glimpses suggest that revenge could be at the heart of the story.

The eventual confrontation between Akshay and Saif forms the biggest hook of the trailer. However, the makers have kept enough details hidden to leave questions about who is really behind the killings and what led to the conflict.

Watch the trailer here:

Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani and others join the cast

The film has a supporting cast that includes Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi. Saiyami is seen as a police officer, while Boman Irani plays a judge. The trailer also features a glimpse of CID fame Dayanand Shetty. While the supporting characters are introduced briefly, their roles could become important as the mystery surrounding the central characters unfolds.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s first on-screen collaboration in nearly 18 years. The actors were last seen together in Tashan, which released in 2008. The new film reunites them under the direction of Priyadarshan. The director and Akshay have previously worked together on several films, while Haiwaan brings a different tone to their collaboration.

The suspense thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. With its focus on revenge, crime and the mystery surrounding Akshay and Saif’s characters, the trailer sets up a dramatic confrontation at the centre of the film.

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