Haiwaan sees slow growth on Day 2; here's Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's film's Saturday earnings, early update

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's latest film Haiwaan is showing slow growth at the box office on its second day. After opening to a modest response on Friday, the action thriller has recorded slow earnings on Saturday, as of 5 pm on September 12, 2026.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the action thriller collected Rs 3 crore in India on Day 1 across 7,224 shows. Read on to find out how much the film earned on Day 2, as per early updates provided by Sacnilk.

Haiwaan box office collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, Haiwaan is currently running across 3,920 shows and has earned Rs 1.06 crore in India on September 12, as of 5 pm. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 4.06 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 4.85 crore.

In terms of the film's overall occupancy, Haiwaan recorded a Hindi occupancy of 11.15%, with 6.85% recorded during the morning shows and 15.46% during the afternoon shows. The occupancy is expected to increase during the evening and night shows, with the film likely to benefit from the weekend.

Notably, the final box office figures for Haiwaan's Day 2 collection will be updated by tomorrow, September 13, 2026, by 10 am.

Haiwaan box office clash

Currently, several films across different genres are running in theatres, including Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh, Mandaadi, Sardar 2, Epic and Video, among others. It will be interesting to see whether the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer manages to attract audiences to theatres or gets left behind amid the competition.

Haiwaan: All about its plot and cast

Haiwaan follows the story of Shyam, a visually impaired man whose life takes a dangerous turn when he finds himself caught in a difficult case involving a retired judge and a mysterious woman. As the story unfolds, he is forced to confront a ruthless killer driven by revenge.

In this film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Parshuram, while Saif Ali Khan stars as Shyam. The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. It also had a cameo role by Mohanlal.

It must be noted that Haiwaan is adapted from Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Oppam, which was released in 2016 and starred Mohanlal as the lead.

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Haiwaan Day 1 box office: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer falls behind Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur