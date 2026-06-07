Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: How much did Varun Dhawan's film earn?

New Delhi:

The romantic-comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, was released in theaters on June 5. Here is the box office collection for the film on its first Sunday.

It is significant to note that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is David Dhawan's last film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opened at the box office on Friday with a collection of Rs 7.50 crore. On its second day, the first Saturday, the romantic-comedy collected Rs 7.25 crore. Now, the collection figures for the third day (today) for this film starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde have also been revealed.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 3 collection

Today, on its third day (the first Sunday), Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has earned Rs 7.25 crore, a figure expected to rise further. David Dhawan's romantic-comedy has amassed a total of Rs 22 crore at the box office so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, while Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy appear in supporting roles. This film is David Dhawan's final directorial venture.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office clash

At the box office, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is competing against Bobby Deol's film Bandar and Ram Charan's film Peddi. While the earnings of both Bandar and Peddi have reached the multi-crore mark, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Peddi has recorded the highest collection among the three.

Varun Dhawan's report card

Prior to Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, there is Baby John in which Varun Dhawan had featured and that movie has grossed Rs 36 crore net in India. Other recent movies of him are Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and it has made Rs 65-70 crore net in India and Rs 100 crore grossing worldwide. Earlier, there is Bhediya that had a collection of Rs 67 crore net and JugJugg Jeeyo Rs 85 crore net in India.

Also Read: Bandar box office collection: Did Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's film benefit from weekend?