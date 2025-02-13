Guwahati Police sends notice to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia in India's Got Latent case

Follow us on Image Source : X Guwahati Police sends notice to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia

On Thursday, Guwahati Police sent a notice to famous YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, who were part of the judging panel on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. They have been asked to come to Guwahati and record their statement. According to India TV sources, notice will be sent to other judges in the panel as well.

What is India's Got Latent Controversy?

On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show.

Samay Raina apologised on Wednesday

'Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,' read his tweet. While Samay has deleted all the India's Got Latent episodes from YouTube today, the controversial episode was deleted on February 10 itself.

Ranveer posted an apology video on Monday

Ahead of Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia posted an apology video on X, where he cleared that this is not how he wants to use social media platforms. "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video.

Also Read: Samay Raina's first reaction on India's Got Latent controversy, comedian removes all episodes from YouTube