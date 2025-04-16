Gustaakh Ishq: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Naseeruddin Shah starrer film announced | Deets Inside Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra announced the title of his upcoming project starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah on Instagram. Read more to know the details.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra announced his production project Ul Jalool Ishq on Instagram earlier this year, sparking excitement among fans about the film starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi. The designer shared an update regarding the title of his upcoming project on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Indian fashion designer revealed the title of the film, Gustaakh Ishq, which was previously named Ul Jalool Ishq. In the poster, Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Sheikh can be seen sharing a warm hug with deep expressions.

Check the image of the poster below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: MANISH MALHOTRA)Screengrab of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story

About Gustaakh Ishq

The film is written and directed by Vibhu Puri and features Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma, Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. It is significant to note that the lyrics and music for this film are given by legendary artists including Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Oscar award winner PadmaShri Resul Pookutty. However, the film is produced by Dinesh Malhotra and Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra's post regarding his production film

In January 2025, the fashion designer shared a series of pictures with the star cast of Gustaakh Ishq on his Instagram profile. The caption reads, 'Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq; Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri, shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani An honour to work with @gulzar.official for his poetic lyrics and @vishalrbhardwaj for his timeless melodies, produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production.'

Check the post below:

For the unversed, Gustaakh Ishq is the third film of Manish Malhotra's production house, Stage 5 Productions.

