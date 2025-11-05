Gustaakh Ishq gets new release date: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer to clash with Tere Ishq Mein The release date of Gustaakh Ishq starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been postponed. Let's find out the new release date.

New Delhi:

India's renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is making his film production debut with Gustaakh Ishq. The release date of this film has been postponed for a week now.

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's movie that was earlier releasing on November 21, 2025 will now released on October 28.

Gustakh Ishq gets a new release date

The makers of Gustakh Ishq have announced that the movie will now be released on November 28, 2025. 'Mark your calendars, ishq has a new date for y’all. #GustaakhIshq is now releasing on 28th November, 2025,' read their caption.

Clash after clash

The movie that was earlier releasing on November 21 and hence, Gustaakh Ishq was clashing with Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. But now with the delay of a week, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's film will release with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishq Mein.

Gustaakh Ishq teaser was released in August

Gustaakh Ishq teaser was released in August this year. The teaser gave a glimpse of a Kashmiri love story that blossoms between the characters of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Actor Naseeruddin Shah was also seen in the teaser. The Bollywood movie seems like a slow burn romance.

About the Film

The music of Gustaakh Ishq is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the lyricism have been penned by Gulzar. The movie has been directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by by Manish Malhotra's brother, Dinesh Malhotra, under the banner of Stage 5 Productions. The film stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, along with Sharib Hashmi.

