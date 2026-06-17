Gurugram Police books comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra in Rs 370 biryani case, investigation underway

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss contestant and comedian Pranit More has been in the news recently due to a controversy surrounding his Gurugram comedy show, where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, made derogatory remarks that allegedly promoted coercion and non-consensual behaviour towards a woman.

A fresh case has been registered by Gurugram Police against comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangda in connection with the Rs 370 biryani controversy, following a complaint filed by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the Gurugram comedy show controversy and summoned Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra to appear before the panel on June 22, 2026.

Gurugram Police files a case against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra in Rs 370 biryani case

As per news agency ANI, notices have been issued to both individuals, directing them to join the investigation. Social media platforms have also been instructed to remove the video linked to the case. The FIR has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, along with Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said a detailed investigation is currently underway under the supervision of the Police Commissioner.

Pranit More issues public apology over Rs 370 biryani row

Earlier on Saturday, comedian Pranit More issued a public apology over the Rs 370 Biryani controversy linked to his Gurugram comedy show. In a video posted on Instagram, he apologised to the audience and said he "deserved this hate."

Maharashtra Cyber Police registers case against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police had earlier registered a case against comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media and summoned them for an inquiry.

What is the Rs 370 biryani controversy?

The Rs 370 biryani controversy started during a Gurugram stand-up comedy show by Pranit More, when an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, made comments that many viewers felt were offensive and misogynistic. In viral clips from the show, Himanshu Jangra can be seen saying that he went on a date with a woman where he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra allegedly said he expected a "return" on that expense in the form of physical intimacy.

Many people in the clip, along with the comedian, were seen laughing at the remark. However, both More and Jangra later apologised after facing backlash on social media.

Also Read: After Pranit More's apology, viral MBBS student Sejal Pawar sent on 15-day forced leave