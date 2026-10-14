Guru Randhawa announces first solo stadium show in Delhi after 3-year gap; check date, venue and details

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is set to return to the stage with his first-ever solo stadium concert in Delhi after a three-year break from live touring. Titled The Sirra Live in Concert, the show will take place on December 12, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

While announcing the concert on Instagram, Guru penned a lengthy note in which he addressed the criticism surrounding his recent songs and alleged that "targeted campaigns" had attempted to undermine his 2026 releases.

Guru Randhawa announces first solo stadium show in Delhi after 3-year gap

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Guru Randhawa announced details of his Delhi concert. Alongside the announcement video, he penned a lengthy note that read, "To My Day Ones It was somewhere in 2023… I stood in an arena surrounded by a sea of happy hearts. Those years spent on the road, touring back-to-back, are memories I’m ever so grateful for. You truly gave a boy from Punjab everything he ever dreamed of. But right after that, life took me on an unforeseen detour. Behind closed doors, I single-handedly fought multiple battles I chose to keep private. I stepped away with the intention to rebuild myself and in the process, I discovered a side to myself I never knew existed. Let’s just say some storms are meant to be survived in silence."

Speaking about his independent music releases and the backlash to tracks such as Sirra, AZUL and Fine Shyt, Guru further stated, "A new beautiful chapter emerged in 2025 ushering my independent foray. God provided far more than I ever prayed for. Together, we smashed it out of the park with QATAL SIRRA, AZUL, PERFECT, PAN INDIA, SHKINI and DOPAMINE. Even when targeted campaigns tried to cast shadows over the 2026 slate, I stayed respectful and trusted the process because when you build on solid ground, success speaks for itself. Still, I felt a void - the magic of singing these songs right back to you in person. I read every single message asking “when?” There were many offers on the table, but the visions just didn’t align. I couldn’t bring myself to give you something run-of-the-mill; it had to be a masterpiece."

Guru concluded his note with, "This homecoming has been built entirely from scratch, out of nothing but love and late nights and I can’t wait for you to experience it. I’m going to give you my absolute everything that night. Thank you for standing by me through it all. Your boy is coming home. See you at the stadiums.The Sirra Era Begins."

Guru Randhawa to perform in Delhi: Date and venue

It must be noted that the upcoming concert will mark 13 years of Guru Randhawa's journey in the music industry. It is also a tribute to his fans, who have supported him throughout his career and waited for his return to the stage. Titled The Sirra Live in Concert, the event is scheduled for December 12, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi. The show is produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India.

For the unversed, Guru Randhawa is known for popular tracks such as Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, AZUL, Made In India, among others. He released several independent tracks in 2026, including 2 Eyes 2 Eyes, Qeher, Dopamine, Fine Shyt, and Marzi. The singer last performed live in Delhi in 2023.

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