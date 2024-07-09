Guru Dutt Birthday Special: 6 cult classics by the Bollywood icon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guru Dutt

Guru Dutt, the man who made some of the finest Hindi films of all time like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Chaudhvin Ka Chand – was born on July 9 1925. He may now seem like a name lost in the past, but his timeless movies make him a legend, a source of inspiration even today. Let us take a look at a few of the cult classics he has been part of.

1. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam is the story of a wealthy man who goes to brothels to satisfy his desires. This mentally disturbs his wife, who gradually finds solace in the arms of their neighbour, Bhootnath. Directed by Abrar Alvi, the film stars Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman, Dhumal and Nazir Hussain.

2. Mr. & Mrs. '55

Mr. & Mrs. '55 is the story of Seeta Devi, a feminist, who arranges a fake marriage for her niece Anita, which would restore her freedom. However, with time, Anita learns the true meaning of marriage after she falls for her husband. Directed by Guru Dutt, the film features Madhubala, Johnny Walker, Lalita Pawar and Kumkum.

3. Kaagaz Ke Phool

Kaagaz Ke Phool is the story of a troubled film director who falls in love with an orphaned woman whom he transforms into a famous star. However, his wife's family is unhappy with their liaison and creates many obstructions. Directed by Guru Dutt, the film stars Waheeda Rehman, Kumari Naaz, Mehmood and Minoo Mumtaz.

4. Sanjh Aur Savera

Sanjh Aur Savera is the story of Shankar Chaudhry, a wealthy man who gets married to Maya assuming she is the daughter of Ambala-based Advocate Madhusudan. He is shocked to realize that Maya and her brother Prakash have cheated on him. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film stars Meena Kumari, Mehmood, Manhoman Krishna and Shubha Khote.

5. Baaz

Baaz is the story of freedom fighter Nisha takes over a ship to overthrow the Portuguese rule in Malabar, aided by a prince-in-disguise who is falling in love with her. Directed by Guru Dutt, the film stars Geeta Bali, Yasodhra Katju and Kuldip Kaur.

6. Suhagan

Suhagan is the story of Sharda, a college student and the daughter of a wealthy educationist, who marries Vijay, a college professor, against her father's wishes. Things take a turn when Vijay meets with an accident. Directed by K. S. Gopalakrishnan, the film stars Mala Sinha, Feroz Khan, Om Prakash and Deven Varma.

Also Read: Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper trailer out: Manav Kaul, Tillotama's series to release on THIS date

Also Read: Why did PM Modi invoke Raj Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty during his address to Indian diaspora in Moscow?