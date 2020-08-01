Gunshots heard near Kangana Ranaut's Manali residence, security deployed

Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT/ INSTAGRAM Though after an investigation the police did not find any evidence of mischief, Kangana Ranaut feels it could have been done to threaten her after her recent statements related to Sushant.

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently in Manali currently has been boldly voicing her views on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In a shocking incident which took place on Friday, night gunshots were heard near the actress's house. The Kullu district police immediately reached her house after the incident and deployed security at her house. Though after an investigation the police did not find any evidence of mischief, Kangana Ranaut feels it could have been done to threaten her after her recent statements related to Sushant.

Talking about the incident the actress said, "I was in my bedroom, at about 11.30 pm. We have three floors. We have a boundary wall, behind which there are apple orchards and a water body. I heard a cracker-like sound at 11.30. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately. And I asked him, what happened? He said, it might be some children or something here, we will go around and see whether it was crackers or some other noise was there. Now, this person maybe has never heard a bullet sound, but I have. He thought it maybe has something to do with some mischief. So they went around, but there was nobody there. Now we were five people, and all these people here with me – they all felt it was a bullet noise. And this one doesn't have a cracker kind of noise. So we called the cops. They said maybe somebody in the orchard was trying to shoot bats, because the bats, they damage the apples. So it could have been that kind of a shot. So we gave that the benefit of doubt. And then this morning we called the orchard owners from the nearby areas and asked them if they had been here, near my house, and did they shoot any bullets at 11.30 pm? And they said no, they haven't done any such activity. And my staff tells me that in so many years we've never seen people shooting bullets at-bats or anything like that here in the apple orchards, for sure. And especially not at midnight. So we are just coming to conclusions. Let's see what this was and if this is repeated again. I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there's a jungle and a water body there.”

Kangana feels that all this might have been done as a small threatening call to her, because of the comments she made on some influential political people. " I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister’s son - I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions,” she asserts.

The police will still continue probing further. And a team of police officers will be checking all the vehicles and people coming in.

