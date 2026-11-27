Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 has finally hit the screens, and fans have been raving about the lead pair's chemistry and acting. Cinephiles who have watched the first-day, first-show of Gunmaaster G9 are steadily sharing their review of the film on X (formerly Twitter). Let's find out.

Gunmaaster G9 X Review

The internet is mostly filled with positive reviews for Gunmaaster G9. A user on X, praising Genelia's performance, wrote, "This one’s to appreciate the awesomeness of @geneliad as AARTI in #GunmaasterG9 she’s in ths Neva B4 Seen avatar wish I could tell you more U hav to see it to blv it #GunmasterG9 #GeneliaDeshmukh."

Another penned, "FULL PAISA VASOOL #GunmaasterG9 delivers explosive action and pure mass madness! The post-interval sequences are NEXT LEVEL Emraan Hashmi in beast mode Genelia Deshmukh's action avatar TOTAL GOOSEBUMPS."

A third user quipped, "Honestly, just go. don't read reviews. don't watch breakdowns. just go sit in a theatre and experience it emraan as eshwar is a certified icon. this is his era and this film seals it genelia as aarti is the surprise of the year apar as desu rathi delivers. abhishek singh as the cop is quietly brilliant. himesh reshammiya has given this film a soundtrack that you will carry out of the theatre with you. deepak mukut and soham rockstar entertainment have given us a film for the ages. afsaana afsaana will not leave your head for weeks."

Here are some other reviews of the film:

Gunmaaster G9 reunites Emraan Hashmi with Aditya Datt

Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt. He has previously worked with Emraan in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. Also featuring Abhishek Singh and Avneet Kaur in a special number, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under the banner of SRE Studios LLP. Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is presenting the film.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance released in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the film's music. It clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sorraj Barjatya at the box office.

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