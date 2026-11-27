Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 opened in theatres on Friday, November 27. However, the action thriller got off to a slow start at the box office on its opening day. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. According to the box office figures shared by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India on Day 1. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 4.30 crore.

Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 1

As of 10:13 pm on November 27, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 12% on its opening day, with 7,740 shows across theatres. While it managed to cross the Rs 3 crore mark on Day 1, the film will need stronger audience turnout over the weekend to improve its box office performance. Notably, these figures are expected to increase, with the final numbers to be available by tomorrow, November 28.

As per the available box office figures, Gunmaaster G9 earned Rs 3.65 crore net in India across 7,740 shows on Friday. The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 4.30 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.05% on Day 1, with morning shows registering 6%, afternoon shows 10.62% and evening shows 12.31% occupancy.

About Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role alongside Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. The film also stars Abhishek Singh in key roles. The film marks another collaboration between Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya. The trio previously worked together on Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 was released in cinemas on November 27. The film saw a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Telugu film Bhogi. Other films, including Ramayana, Hexed and Pyre, are also running in theatres, adding to the competition at the box office.

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