Gun Master G9 teaser is out now, Emraan Hashmi goes from Awarapan 2 success to action and romance | Watch

The teaser for Emraan Hashmi's Gun Master G9 has been released. The film promises a blend of action and romance, with Emraan and Genelia D'Souza appearing in distinctive looks. The teaser also marks Emraan’s return to a familiar combination of romance, music and action.

The makers have unveiled the teaser for Gun Master G9, giving a glimpse into the world of the upcoming film. Emraan will be seen in a fresh avatar, while Genelia D'Souza plays a key role alongside him.

What is special about the Gun Master G9 teaser?

The teaser hints at a film packed with high-octane action. Emraan Hashmi plays a milkman, marking a departure from some of his recent roles. Genelia D'Souza also stars in the film, while Aparshakti Khurana plays a pivotal role.

Emraan shared the teaser on his social media profile and wrote, “THE WORLD OF G9 BEGINS. Romance. Music. Action. Gunmaaster G9 brings it all together in a story that’s ready to take you on a ride.” The actor also confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas in November.

Watch the teaser here:

When will Gun Master G9 be released?

Gun Master G9 is directed by Aditya Datt, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir and Hunar Mukut. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

The Himesh Reshammiya and Emraan Hashmi duo returns

Himesh Reshammiya and Emraan Hashmi have previously delivered several popular songs together, particularly during the actor’s rise to prominence in the 2000s. Their collaborations in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Aksar became popular with audiences, with the music playing a significant role in the films’ appeal. With Gun Master G9, the actor-composer duo is set to collaborate once again, bringing their association back to the big screen.

Emraan's film is performing well at the box office

Awarapan 2 is continuing its strong run at the box office even in its second week. According to Sacnilk’s latest live figures, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has recorded Rs 139.23 crore net in India by Day 12, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 166.02 crore. The film is currently running across 2,394 shows, with Day 12 collections at Rs 0.23 crore so far. The film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week, finishing the opening week with Rs 113.50 crore net.

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Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 scores another box office milestone, crosses Rs 180 crore worldwide