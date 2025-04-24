Ground Zero to Phule, films to watch in theatres this Friday From theatres to OTT, several films are releasing on April 25. Scroll further to have a look at the list of films releasing this Friday.

The last Friday of April is here. This time too, Friday is going to get a double dose of entertainment, because several latest series and movies from OTT to theatres are all set to release. From period drama to heist and patriotic films will release this Friday. Let us know in this article that on Friday, April 25, the list of films releasing online and on the big screens.

Theatrical releases

Ground Zero

The first name in this list of Friday releases is Emraan Hashmi's starrer movie Ground Zero. It will be released in theatres around the world from tomorrow. This movie will show the story of the operation conducted by the BSF in 2003 to eliminate terrorist Ghazi Baba. After watching the trailer of Ground Zero, the excitement of the fans has increased a lot.

Phule

Actor Pratik Gandhi and actress Patralekha's film Phule has been waiting for release for a long time. Although this movie was to be released in theatres on April 11. But keeping in mind the growing controversy, it has now been given a new release date, which is April 25. This movie tells the story of the life struggle of social reformer Jyoti Savitribai Phule.

Until Dawn

Hollywood's much-talked-about film Until Dawn is ready to release in theatres this Friday. Actors like Ella Robin, Peter Stormare, Maia Mitchell and Belmet Comilli are in important roles.

Andaz Apna Apna

After 31 years, now Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer cult comedy film Andaz Apna Apna is to be released again in theatres. As a re-release, this movie is returning to the big screen on Friday, April 25.

OTT Releases

Devmanus

This Friday, as an offering from Marathi cinema, the new season of the crime thriller web series Devmanus is to be streamed online tomorrow on the OTT platform ZEE5. Fans are very excited after watching its trailer.

Jewel Thief

After the deadly attack, superstar Saif Ali Khan will soon return to the world of acting as an actor. His most awaited film, Jewel Thief on Netflix tomorrow. Apart from Saif, you will see actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles.

