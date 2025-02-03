Grammy Awards 2025: Ricky Kej to Varijashree Venugopal, here's everything about 6 Indian-origin nominees

Follow us on Image Source : X here's everything about 6 Indian-origin nominees of Grammys 2025

Grammy Awards 2025 winners are being in Los Angeles. This year, singer Beyonce has the most nominations with 11 nods. The singer has also won the Grammy for Best Country Music. Many Indians are also nominated for this Grammy Award. Also, in the past years, many Indians have won Grammy Awards. Let's have a look at Indian-origin nominees at the Grammys.

Six Indians nominated for Grammy 2025

As far as Indian artists are concerned, this list includes names like Ricky Kej, the daughter of late Ravi Shankar- Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Radhika Vekariya and Chandrika Tandon. Moreover, another Indian talent to be on the list is Mumbai-born musician Noshir Mody. All these artists are of Indian origin. This time these artists were nominated for their music work for the 67th Grammy Awards.

Last year Indian artists dominated Grammys

If we talk about the year 2024, then many Indian artists have won Grammy Awards in their name. This list included late tabla player Zakir Hussain and flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Apart from these, singer Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selva Ganesh Vinayak Ram were also included.

Rahman won Grammy for this song

Oscar award-winning singer-composer AR Rahman has also won two Grammy Awards. In the year 2010, he received the Grammy Award for Best Sound Track for Motion Picture and Best Song for Motion Picture for the film Slumdog Millionaire. He received this award for the song 'Jai Ho'.

Also Read: Grammy Awards 2025: Amy Allen, Doechii, Beyonce, Sabrina, Shakira bag major awards | See full winner list