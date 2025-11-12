Govinda shares first reaction after hospitalisation; assures fans he is 'fine' Govinda has shared his first reaction after being hospitalised in Mumbai following a brief fainting episode. The Hero No. 1 actor assured fans that he is “fine” and thanked everyone for their concern.

New Delhi:

Govinda has shared his first reaction after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. The actor suddenly fainted on Tuesday night. Hours later, the actor assured concerned fans, stating that he is doing "fine".

Govinda fainted at around 8:30 pm on November 11. He was admitted to Critical Care Hospital in Mumbai at around 1 am after he fell "unconscious" and "complained of disorientation". An update is awaited on his discharge from the hospital.

Govinda's first reaction after hospitalisation

Govinda has shared his first reaction after being admitted to the hospital. "Thank you so much... I am fine," he said in a voice message to ANI.

Previously, reports suggested that the actor underwent all his tests and that he is doing well.

Govinda's manager says actor 'under observation'

Earlier today, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI, 'He is currently under observation and is conscious. Doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. His medical tests are still ongoing.'

The actor's friend, Lalit Bindal, spoke to PTI and said, "He suddenly collapsed at home this evening, then he called me. I brought him to Critical Care Hospital. He is under the supervision of doctors and his investigation is ongoing." He also shared additional set of information on Instagram, and wrote, "My dear and respected Govinda has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious. I pray for his speedy recovery."

The news of Govinda at the hospital was ever more shocking since he was spotted at Breach Candy Hospital on November 10, to visit Dharmendra, who was receiving treatment there.

Meanwhile, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was clicked at the airport on November 11. She is yet to react to her husband's hospitalisation.

