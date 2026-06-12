Governor Day 1 Box Office Collection: Did Manoj Bajpayee's political drama find its audience? Know here

New Delhi:

Set against the backdrop of the 1991 economic crisis, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour was released today, Friday., on June 12, 2026 Today marks the film's opening day.

So, let's see how much the political-drama earned on its opening day.

Governor's opening day collection

On its first day, Governor is being screened across 1,180 shows. Governor: The Silent Saviour has been directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, an actor-turned-director. The film earned Rs 46 lakh on its opening day, Friday.

Governor: The Silent Saviour plot

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee's new film, Governor: The Silent Saviour, has garnered attention immediately upon its release. The film is based on the economic crisis that hit India in the early 1990s. It depicts how the head of the central bank (the Governor) at the time took major decisions to save the country from bankruptcy. However, the film has received a mixed response from audiences and critics alike.

Manoj Bajpayee's performance

Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead role of the bank governor, a performance being hailed as the film's greatest strength. Critics across the board are praising his acting. He has brilliantly portrayed the character of a calm, serious, and strong-willed official. In several scenes, he has won the audience's hearts using only his facial expressions, without uttering a single word.

Manoj Bajpayee's career

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile and respected actors in Indian cinema. Hailing from a small village in Bihar and having faced rejection from the National School of Drama four times, he has left an indelible mark on Bollywood through his brilliant acting and realistic portrayals. He began his acting career in 1994 with the film Drohkaal. That same year, he also played a small role as a dacoit in Bandit Queen. Bajpayee gained recognition for his performance in the 1998 film Satya.

Some of his most appreciated films include Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur and Bhonsle. Having worked for over three decades now, Bajpai has bagged several awards like four National Film Awards as well as various Filmfare Awards. He will next be seen in the next installment of Prime Video's The Family Man.

Also Read: Governor Review: Manoj Bajpayee shines, but the film's strong foundation and noble intent miss one key mark