Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna's dance track,The Hic song is the new party anthem

Rashmika Mandanna's peppy track from Goodbye is the new party anthem

The national crush, Rashmika Mandanna dances her heart out in her new party track, 'The Hic song' from her upcoming Bollywood film 'Goodbye'. The song marks the actress' first Bollywood party anthem song, sung by Sharvi Yadav, The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the song, captioning it, 'I haven’t stopped grooving to it ever since I heard it for the very first time. I hope you all love it as much as I do'. The ‘Pushpa’ actor could be seen grooving in a black deep-neck one-piece dress. This party anthem is written by Vikas and is composed by the talented music composer Amit Trivedi.

Talking about the song the actress said in a statement, “The Hic Song’ is a very peppy party number, beautifully sung by Sharvi Yadav and composed by Amit Trivedi. It’s something so different from the songs I have done before and my first party Dance song. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting it and I hope the audience enjoys and dances like me too.” The song is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Rashmika will be putting her first step in Bollywood alongside the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The story of 'GoodBye' revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away. The comedy-drama is directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta alongside Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang in supporting roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., ‘GoodBye’ is all set to release in cinemas on October 7. Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

