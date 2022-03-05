'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown passes away at 84

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_TOOUNDERRATEDX Johnny Brown

Actor Johnny Brown, known for playing housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the massively hit show 'Good Times', has passed away at the age of 84. Johnny's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown told TMZ that he was at his doctor's office in L.A. on Wednesday getting his pacemaker checked out, and shortly after he left he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed. She says the appointment was routine, so his sudden death was a shock. Sharon said, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe."

"We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom’s husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ’s dad, Elijah and Levi’s Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much," she added.

The versatile actor and singer got scored his breakout role as Nathan Bookman in 'Good Times' in 1975, in the middle of season 2.

He also starred in three seasons of 'Laugh In,' 'Julia,' 'Maude,' 'The Jeffersons,' 'Archie Bunker's Place,' 'Family Matters,' 'Sister, Sister,' 'Moonlighting,' and 'Martin.' He also featured in 'Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights' directed by late legendary artist Sidney Poitier. Johnny is survived by his wife June Brown, his daughter Sharon and son, John Jr.

