Gondhal: Sacred Obsession global trailer out; India's Oscar 2027 entry set for November 13 release

The Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal, India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, is gearing up for a worldwide release on November 13. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled its official global trailer, titled Gondhal: Sacred Obsession, on October 27.

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the Marathi film features Suresh Vishwakarma, Kailash Waghmare and Madhavi Juvekar in key roles. The film's music is written and composed by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Gondhal: Sacred Obsession global trailer out

The trailer of Gondhal: Sacred Obsession hints at a suspenseful story revolving around a night in the life of a newlywed couple. It also showcases faith, personal desires and family responsibilities clashing, leading to a series of mysterious events. Take a look below:

When will Gondhal release worldwide?

The Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal will hit worldwide theatres on November 13. The film is produced by Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films.

What is the plot of Gondhal?

The official synopsis of the film available on BookMyShow reads, "A suffocating young bride, Suman, uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession in Gondhal ritual and turns sacred tradition into a deadly chess match."

How much did Gondhal earn at the Indian box office?

For the unversed, the film was initially released in Indian theatres on November 14, 2025, and opened to a modest response at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed around Rs 90 lakh, with its India net collection recorded at around Rs 84 lakh upon its release.

Gondhal is India's Oscar 2027 entry

It must be noted that Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film was chosen from a pool of 33 submissions spanning multiple languages and genres. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced Gondhal as India's entry on September 18.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar expressed confidence in the film's chances at the Academy Awards. He said, "We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film."

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, whereas the nominations for Oscars 2027 will be announced on January 21, 2027.

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