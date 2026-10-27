Godzilla Minus Zero to clash with Ramayana: Part 1 along with Mohra, but there's a twist

Along with Ramayana: Part 1, Godzilla Minus Zero is also expected to arrive in Indian theatres around the same time. Akshay Kumar’s 1994 blockbuster Mohra is set to return to cinemas during Diwali week, adding another film to the box office competition.

Advance bookings for the highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, opened well in advance of its November 5 release. However, the film could face competition for screens from Godzilla Minus Zero, while Mohra is also set to return to theatres.

A box office clash during Diwali week

With Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled to release on November 5 and Godzilla Minus Zero expected around the same period, a box office clash could be on the cards. The re-release of Mohra on November 6 will add to the competition during the festive week.

Is Godzilla leading in advance bookings?

In the United States, Godzilla Minus Zero had already taken the lead in advance bookings. In India, however, bookings for the film have yet to begin. This has fuelled speculation that its release could be postponed, although no official announcement regarding a delay has been made.

Will Godzilla's release be postponed?

According to media reports, the potential clash between Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero over IMAX screens might not materialise in India. This could allow Ramayana to secure better IMAX slots, although there has been no official announcement regarding a change in either film’s release schedule.

Earlier reports suggested that Godzilla Minus Zero would be screened alongside Ramayana in select IMAX theatres. Industry sources indicated that the Japanese film might receive only one show a day at most IMAX locations, with the remaining slots allocated to the Indian epic. If the distributors decide to change the release date, the competition for these screens could be avoided.

Mohra returns to theatres after 32 years

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon’s 1994 action thriller Mohra is set to return to cinemas in a 4K-remastered version on November 6, 32 years after its original release. The re-release has been announced by Trimurti Films and will be handled by Rimpy Films International.

Directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai, Mohra also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Paresh Rawal. The film, which originally released on July 1, 1994, was known for its action sequences, ensemble cast and popular soundtrack, including songs such as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

The re-release will coincide with the theatrical run of Ramayana: Part 1, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana could benefit from IMAX screens

A possible change in Godzilla Minus Zero’s release schedule could improve Ramayana’s access to premium-format screens during its opening weekend. IMAX tickets generally cost more than regular cinema tickets, making these screenings an important part of a film’s theatrical performance.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release on November 5, while Mohra will return to cinemas on November 6. Whether Godzilla Minus Zero releases as planned in India remains to be seen, with no official confirmation of a postponement so far.

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Akshay Kumar's 1994 blockbuster returns to theatres on Diwali, set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana