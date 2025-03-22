Give me your mom's number: Malaika Arora scolds contestant over inappropriate behaviour on dance reality show As a judge on the second season of Hip Hop India, Malaika Arora recently schooled a 16-year-old contestant for making some inappropriate gestures directed towards her.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, known for her sizzling glamour and presence in over 30 films, has recently opened up about a surprising incident that took place on a dance reality show she was judging. While Malaika is a regular on TV as a judge on dancing competitions, she revealed a startling experience where a 16-year-old contestant crossed the line with his behavior, leaving her furious.

In an interview with ANI, Malaika recalled the moment when the young contestant began winking at her and blowing flying kisses during his performance. While she didn’t initially plan to confront him, Malaika couldn’t hold back her frustration. “I wasn’t planning to scold him or tell him that what he was doing was wrong. But I told him, ‘You are doing a little too much. There’s no need for all this.’” She emphasised that the moment felt inappropriate, even though playful gestures like winking or a kiss might be common in performances.

However, it wasn’t just a scolding—Malaika’s response took a more serious turn. “I asked him to give me his mother’s number,” she said. This shocking reaction was rooted in the need to address inappropriate behavior, especially from a teenager on a professional platform.

Despite the intense confrontation, Malaika didn’t hold a grudge against the contestant. She praised his dancing skills afterward, calling him a "lovely kid" and acknowledging his exceptional performance. "He did a great job with his dance," Malaika shared, highlighting that even after the disciplinary moment, the contestant deserved recognition for his talent.

Malaika’s candidness about the incident sheds light on the challenges judges face in maintaining professionalism while also fostering creativity. Known for her iconic item numbers and contributions to Bollywood, Malaika has proven time and again that she can balance tough love with encouragement, a quality that makes her a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Her recent appearances on various dance reality shows and her role in films like Aik Number and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan continue to show her versatility and strong presence both on-screen and off-screen. The glamorous star continues to command attention not only for her dazzling looks but also for her candid and empowering personality.