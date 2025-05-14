Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr replace Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam in sequel | Watch The lead duo, Avinash and Medha, took to Instagram to share clapboard pictures from the sets, marking the beginning of the film’s shoot schedule in Uttarakhand.

New Delhi:

After winning hearts with superhit films like Tanu Weds Manu and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, producer Vinod Bachchan is coming back with the sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny. The 2020 Netflix films that featured Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, was loved for their comedy and romance. Now its sequel has been announced on Wednesday and titled as The film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the film has a fresh pairing- Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles.

The lead duo, Avinash and Medha, took to Instagram to share clapboard pictures from the sets, marking the beginning of the film’s shoot schedule in Uttarakhand. The sequel is said to have a fresh story and twist, promising a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages.

Talking about Ginny Wedss Sunny Part 2, producer Vinod Bachchan said, 'We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection.'

The sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. Along with the post, the makers have also made the official announcement of the filming of this movie. 'Get Ready for a rollercoaster of Romance, Comedy and Drama as the First Schedule of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Officially begins! Excited to begin this journey with an amazing team! #GinnyWedssSunny2 #Shootbegins,' read their caption.

For the unversed, Medha Shankr rose to fame with Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film opened new gates for both its leads. On the other hand, Avinash Tiwary, who has proved his acting calibre in several critically acclaimed films and series, was last seen in Boman Irani's The Mehta Boys, will now be seen in a romantic-comedy film.

Also Read: 'They chose silence...' Celina Jaitly fires back at Fawad-Mahira, supports ban on Pakistan artists