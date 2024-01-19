German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman REACTS to her rendition of 'Ram Aayenge' going viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman

German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman is currently in headlines for her soulful rendition of Ram Aayenge. Her rendition of the song is now going viral on social media. She recently reacted to her video going viral and said that she loves to bhajans everyday.

She mentioned in an interview with ANI that, "It was everywhere. I also heard about Ayodhya mandir, so okay why not try it. So in Germany its not very common to celebrate, but I will keep everyone in prayers. I came to know mantras, devotional songs and get lot of inspiration and singing".

She had recently shared the rendition of Ram Aayenge song and fans were amazed by her voice and took to the comment section to appreciate the voice she had for. One user said, "Such a display of bonding between India and Germany." Another user wrote, "Her Hindi accent is so perfect! May God bless her." "Beautiful voice", wrote the third user.

Who is Cassandra Mae Spittman?

Cassandra Mae Spittman rose to prominence after her renditions of Indian devotional songs went viral on social media. She is praised for her perfect accent, accuracy and nearly flawless enunciation of the language's lyrics.

Also Read: SRK's DDLJ, Chak De India, Dil To Pagal Hai to re-release in cinemas | Know why YRF chose only these 3 films

Also Read: Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn unveils first look of supernatural thriller with R Madhavan | More deets inside