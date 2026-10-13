Georgekutty approves! Mohanlal congratulates Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 team as film crosses Rs 300 crore in India

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has received praise from an important member of the franchise. Mohanlal, who played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam films, has shared his reaction to the Hindi film and congratulated its team.

Mohanlal lauds Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

In a video shared by Star Studio 18, the Malayalam superstar praised the makers for bringing the popular story to a close. "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done," Mohanlal shared in a video posted online. Here is the video:

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection

The Hindi film, which released in theatres on October 2, is the final instalment in the franchise. It has also emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn-starrer collected Rs 6.25 crore in India net on Day 11. This was a sharp decline from the Rs 22.50 crore it earned on the previous day.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 315.25 crore. The thriller continues to draw audiences in its second week, although its daily collections have slowed.

Drishyam: The Conclusion review and rating

India TV rated Drishyam: The Conclusion 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Drishyam 3 works best when it stays focused on Vijay Salgaonkar. Ajay Devgn continues to be the strongest part of the franchise, and his performance gives the film enough tension and emotion to stay invested. The film rightfully deserves a 3 rating if you solely look at it as Vijay's journey."

It further read, "However, as the final chapter, it could have done more. Jaideep's character had the potential to make the last battle much more exciting, but the writing does not fully utilise him. Still, Vijay's journey gets a fairly fitting farewell, even if the film does not quite reach the level of its predecessors."

Drishyam 3 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in key roles. The film is currently running in theatres.

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