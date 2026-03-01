Geetha Govindam OTT: Where to watch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first film?

New Delhi:

South Indian stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was celebrated with great pomp and the latest wedding photos are rapidly going viral on social media. Furthermore, a movie featuring Rashmika and Vijay is also being heavily searched on OTT platforms.

Not only this, photos of their wedding scenes from this film are also widely circulated. Let's find out which movie is being discussed here and where you can watch it on OTT platforms.

Geetha Govindam is in trends

Geetha Govindam is being discussed in this article was released in theaters in 2018. Commercially, this movie was a superhit at the box office. It is believed that this film marked the beginning of their love story. In the movie's story, these two are initially strangers, then lovers, and finally get married.

This romantic film is well-received by audiences. It has also received a positive response in the Hindi belt. It's worth noting that the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Geetha Govindam, is available for viewing in Hindi on two OTT platforms.

Geetha Govindam OTT

Geetha Govindam is easily available on OTT platforms like Zee5 and Jio Hotstar. Amidst Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, their superhit film, Geetha Govindam, is also being widely viewed on OTT platforms. Furthermore, the pair has also appeared in the film Dear Comrade.

Geetha Govindam IMDB rating

The popularity of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam can be easily gauged by its IMDb rating. This 8-year-old film has a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third film will release in 2026

Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika's third film together. Directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, Ranabaali is a historical drama film inspired by the history of Rayalaseema. Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will play the villain in the film. The film will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

