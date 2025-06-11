This actress did her first and last film with Shah Rukh, then fell in love with a businessman and left acting Most of the heroines who debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan became stars in Bollywood. There was a beauty who did her first film with SRK and that proved to be the last film of her career.

Appearing on screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood is like a dream come true for any actress. This opportunity took the careers of several debutants to new heights. Be it Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone, both debuted with Shah Rukh and today are counted among the top actresses of the industry, but there was another actress who got a break in the film 'Swades: We The People' opposite Shah Rukh. This was her first step in the world of acting and also the last. Her serious acting and natural screen presence in this film won the hearts of the audience, but after this, she suddenly bid goodbye to the film world. This actress is none other than Gayatri Joshi.

'Swades' became the first and last film

The film 'Swades', released in the year 2004, is counted among the most meaningful films of Shah Rukh Khan's career. In this film, he played the role of Mohan Bhargav, an NRI scientist who returns to his country and tries to bring about change. Gayatri Joshi played the role of 'Geeta' in the film, a teacher who is spreading the light of education by staying in the village. Although the film could not achieve any big success at the box office, Gayatri's acting was appreciated everywhere. She also got many new offers, but instead of moving further in the world of glamour, she decided to distance herself from it.

Why did she leave Bollywood?

After 'Swades', Gayatri gave priority to personal life instead of choosing a successful career. Shortly after, she married India's famous businessman Vikas Oberoi and completely got away from the limelight. For the unversed, Vikas Oberoi is the owner of India's leading real estate company, Oberoi Construction. According to Forbes, his total wealth is around 6 billion dollars (about Rs 50,000 crores). He owns the Westin Hotel in Mumbai and is building the city's first Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Gayatri Joshi's journey

Before entering films, Gayatri was a successful model. In 1999, she was a Miss India finalist and also represented India in the Miss International competition. She has worked in print and TV advertisements for many brands and is now living a happy life. She lives in a magnificent and luxurious house, which is worth Rs 400 crore. This 16000 square feet house has 5 rooms and every corner is beautifully decorated. Gayatri's life is passing amidst lavish life, luxury clothes and cars. Gayatri Joshi's film career may have been limited to one film, but her role in a classic film like 'Swades' made her memorable forever. She is one of those few artists who chose a balanced life even before reaching the heights of her career and created a unique identity for herself.

