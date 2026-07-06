Gauri Spratt shares first wedding photos with Aamir Khan, captions them 'Finally' with a red heart

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot on July 5. Shortly ago, Gauri, Aamir's third wife, shared a special post on social media following the wedding.

She surprised fans today, on July 6, by sharing a special post on social media. Along with a photo from the wedding, Gauri included a note.

Gauri's post

Gauri Spratt shared a special wedding photo on Instagram. The picture features Aamir Khan alongside several family members; Aamir looks incredibly happy in the shot. Gauri captioned the post simply, 'Finally' with a heart emoticon.

See the post here:

Aamir and Gauri's wedding look

Aamir decided to go in for the ageless white bandhgala suit, while Gauri wore an ivory lehenga choli suit adorned with traditional jewelry. The most important people in their lives were present in that moment. Aamir’s son Azad Rao Khan was spotted witnessing the wedding, and so was Gauri’s son Quinn.

See the official post here:

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt was born in Bengaluru and has established herself in the field of fashion and entrepreneurship. She graduated from the University of the Arts London and at present works in the production department of Aamir Khan Productions. Gauri is the daughter of Rita Spratt and granddaughter of Philip Spratt, an intellectual and a resident of India born in Britain.

When Aamir Khan introduced Gauri

When Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the public, he didn't hold back while talking about what she meant to him. He shared that Gauri had brought a sense of stability and happiness into his life, adding that he felt incredibly lucky their paths had crossed. According to the actor, being with her gave him a calmness and peace he deeply valued.

During the conversation, Aamir also reflected on his marriages to Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. He said both relationships had been important chapters in his life and were built on genuine affection, but they eventually took different directions. Speaking about Gauri, he said he felt grateful to have found her and that they were truly happy together. Summing up his emotions, Aamir remarked that, for the first time in a long while, he finally felt "complete".

Also Read: 'I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan…': Inside video from couple's registry captures their heartfelt vow exchange