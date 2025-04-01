Gauri Khan sells residential property in Mumbai for Rs 11.61 crore | Deets inside Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan sold residential property for crores in Mumbai.

Indian film producer and famous interior designer Gauri Khan recently sold a residential property in Dadar West, Mumbai for Rs 11.61 crore, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards. It is significant to note that the transaction was registered in March 2025. The residential property serves as an important transit hub with access to both Western and Central railway lines and lies near the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

Gauri Khan's apartment sale value

As per the IGR property registration document, the luxury apartment was purchased by Gauri Khan in August 2025 for Rs 8.5 crores and was recently sold for Rs 11.61 crore with an increase of 37% appreciation in value. The property has major hubs like Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Matunga, and Worli near it.

About the property

The property that Gauri Khan sold is in Dadar West, a well-established neighbourhood in Mumbai, known for its rail and road connectivity. The unit is a ready-to-move residential project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd. The apartment offers 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK residential units. The apartment has a built-up area of 184.42 sq m and a carpet area of 1,803.94 sq. ft including two car parking spaces.

Gauri Khan's work front

For the unversed, Gauri Khan is the co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house founded by her husband and Bollywood favourite, Shah Rukh Khan. She has produced several successful Bollywood films, contributing to the Indian film industry. The Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak was the most recent production work under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from the production house she has an interior design label named Gauri Khan Designs, where she worked with prominent clients and made signature luxury spaces.

