Gaurav Gupta's 'Hanuman Chalisa padho' banter with Pak fan from US show goes viral | Watch Standup comedian Gaurav Gupta is known for his roasting capabilities. A video of one of his shows is going viral on the internet, where he is seen roasting a Pakistani fan.

New Delhi:

There has been border tension between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Pakistani celebs have also been once again banned from working in India. Amidst all this, a video of standup comedian Gaurav Gupta is going viral on social media. In which he is seen roasting a Pakistani fan. Not only this, he is even asking him to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. For those who it doesn't ring a bell, during the Pahalgam attack, terrorists asked tourists to recite the Kalma to save themselves.

Gaurav Gupta roasted a Pakistani fan

This viral video of Gaurav Gupta is from the US-Canada tour. The video shows that as soon as Gaurav comes to know that someone in his audience is from Pakistan, he starts roasting them. In the video, Gaurav said, 'Pakistanis have also come. Where are the Pakistanis? As soon as the audience comes to know, the audience starts shouting Sindoor-Sindoor. The comedian said, 'Brother, you have a lot of courage that you came here.' In response to this, the fan says, 'I thought artists are banned, it doesn't matter, the audience is allowed.' After that, Gaurav says, 'Come on, now you read Hanuman Chalisa. Read! Brother, I have learnt it.' Gaurav also added, 'Brother, what is your name?' As soon as he says the name, Gaurav says the code name.

Gaurav said this about Kashmir

Gaurav asks the fan if they understand the show. Later, he said, 'So you don't understand, you won't get it. I have been saying for so many years that you won't get it, you won't get it, still you come.' Fans are commenting a lot on this video. One wrote, 'Baniya has taken revenge.' Another comment read, 'Brother, what fun have you had.'

Also Read: Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High Court requesting release of his next film, Thug Life | Deets Inside