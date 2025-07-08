Gauahar Khan slams paparazzi for passing 'lewd comments', reshares Pragya Jaiswal's video Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan backs Pragya Jaiswal and slammed paparazzi for passing 'lewd comments'. Taking to the Instagram handle, she re-shared Pragya Jaiswal's video and called out pap culture.

New Delhi:

Wherever there are film stars, there are paparazzi. Over time, paparazzi culture has become an essential part of this glamorous world, capturing and posting every little moment of celebrities on social media. However, this constant scrutiny is now drawing increasing criticism from the celebrities themselves. Despite repeated warnings, many paps continue to cross boundaries for the sake of views and viral content for viewers.

Recently, actress Pragya Jaiswal became the target of such intrusive behaviour. A video of Pragya Jaiswal went viral on social media and she was captured in an inappropriate manner. For those who don't know, she had attended Zayed Khan's birthday party, and as she was entering the venue, the paparazzi began shouting her name. In the video, she was seen as visibly uncomfortable. Even more disturbing, as she turned to walk inside, the camera zoomed in from behind.

Gauahar Khan shows support to Pragya Jaiswal

This incident caught the attention of Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan. She came out in strong support of Pragya. By sharing the paparazzi video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Aren't the paps encouraging the Eve teasing culture????? It's not the first time. There r lot of them who r respectful but there are also many who constantly make lewd comments. I think this needs to be called out. Lines can't be crossed," also added an angry emoji.

About Gauahar Khan

For those who may not know, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023. At the same time, a few months ago, the actress revealed that she is expecting her second child. Gauahar has appeared in several films and television series, including 'Tandav', '14 Phere', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Shiksha Mandal' and others. She was last seen in 'Faugi 2' alongside Ashok Kumar Jha, Mahesh Kumar, Chaitali Jadhav and others. She will be next seen in Akram Hassan's directorial 'Ikroop', co-starring Swanand Kirkire, Mithila Palkar, Kumud Mishra, and Vikram Kochhar in the lead roles.

