Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 5: Alia Bhatt-starrer earns Rs 55 crore, beats Ajith's Valimai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS Gangubai Kathiawadi movie poster

As predicted by trade experts, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will be crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office on the fifth day of its release. Interestingly, the Bollywood movie is faring way better than Ajith Kumar's Valimai and is giving a tough competition to Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak.

As per a report in Box Office India, on Monday, Gangubai earned twice as much as Valimai in India and almost equal numbers as Bheemla Nayak. This means that the Hindi film has been accepted by the audiences pan-India while hugely anticipated Valimai has been biting the dust in the North markets. Whereas Bheemla Nayak's box office contributors are South markets. Its Hindi dubbed version will be released on March 4, but with The Batman and Jhund releasing on the same day, it will interesting to see how many distributors actually pick up the film for exhibition in the North.

Read: Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's film continues to soar high at ticket window

This is a great sign for the Hindi movie business which has been mired in uncertainty after Pushpa Hindi version did well over Rs 100 crore and dented the box office prospects of Ranveer Singh's 83.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is projected to earn Rs 9-9.50 crore on Tuesday which would take its total to well over Rs 55 crore in five days. This movie is faring better than 83.

Internationally, Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to do a business of Rs 20.75 crore in the opening weekend, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He said that the movie will be doing figures of Rs 64 crore in its first week and may reach Rs 100 crore mark if it maintains its momentum in week two.

It is expected that from Wednesday onwards, the collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi will witness a drop as the 2-day holiday period is over.