Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali & writer summoned by Mumbai court in defamation case

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been in the limelight ever since its inception. Yet again, the film caught everyone's attention when it came to light that the filmmaker, actress, and writer have been summoned by a Mumbai court in connection to a defamation case. For those unversed, the same was filed by Gangubai's adopted son Baburao Shah, who in his petition claimed that the film is factually incorrect and their family has been portrayed in the wrong light. The plot of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been taken from a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

A tweet by news agency ANI read, "Mumbai's Mazgaon Court has summoned film Gangubai Kathiawadi's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt & writer of the film on May 21, on plea of Babu Rawji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi&has stated in his plea that film tarnishes her image."

The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light area, during the 1960s. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

Just a few days back, Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel demanded that the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" be changed, claiming it maligns the name of Kathiawad city. Speaking in the state Assembly, Patel, who represents the Mumba Devi constituency in south Mumbai, said the Kamathipura area has undergone changes. Patel urged the state government to intervene into the matter.