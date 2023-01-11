Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer: Rajkumar Santoshi brings new twist to Gandhi's assassination | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GANDHI_GODSE Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh poster

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer: We all know how Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse but what if Gandhi survived the assassination? The trailer of 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' revolves around this parallel theory. It also gives an insight into the harrowing time after India’s Partition when communal riots brought a blooming nation to its knees. The uncanny resemblance of the two leading characters Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi is to watch for.

Watch the trailer here:

Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani are seen playing the roles of Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi respectively. The trailer depicts the clash between the beliefs and ideologies of the two leading characters. In the trailer, Gandhi survived the assassination and his will to have a one-on-one conversation with Nahthuram Godse takes the plot to the parallel universe. The roles of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and BR Ambedkar, men who scripted history are also highlighted in a very appropriate way.

Rajkumar, who has given us some of the blockbuster movies like 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Ghatak' and the cult comic 'Andaaz Apna Apna' is coming back to the theatres with his directorial after nine long years. His last directorial was the 2013 filmPhata Poster Nikhla Hero' starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh marks the acting debut of Anuj Saini and Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha. The trailer shows how Mahatma Gandhi, who always propagated peace and non-violence meets an angry and vindictive Godse with a smile, even after being shot by him.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 26 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which will be released a day before on January 25. Presented by Santoshi Productions LLP, the film’s music is given by ace composer AR Rahman and the film is produced by Manila Santoshi.

