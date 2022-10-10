Game of Thrones star Lena Headey marries Ozark actor Marc Menchaca, Sophie Turner & Peter Dinklage attend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lena Headey marries Ozark actor Marc Menchaca

Hollywood star Lena Headey, best known for her role as ruthless Queen of the seven kingdoms Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, recently tied the knot with actor Marc Menchaca in Italy. This is Lena's third wedding. She was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran from 2007-2013, and director Dan Cadan from 2018 to 2019. She was also linked to Game Of Thrones co-star Jerome Flynn. Sophie Turner was joined by her husband and singer Joe Jonas at the ceremony.

Several images from the duo's ceremony have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the couple can be seen enjoying their wedding. Lena Headey looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white gown. While Menchaca wore a three-piece suit. He accessorised the look with a pink tie with a beige hat.

Reportedly, Lena began dating Marc - famed for his betrayal of tragic Russ Langmore on the hit Netflix show Ozark - back in 2020 when she relocated to the USA following her split from ex-husband Dan Cadan.

On the work front, Lena Headey will now be seen reuniting with her Fighting With My Family co-star Nick Frost in comedy thriller, Svalta, as reported by Deadline. The filming will begin in Finland next year. It follows a family on their summer vacation to a remote island with a dark past. She also has HBO series The White House Plumbers in her kitty. Reportedly, she will also make feature directorial debut with Violet.

-with ANI inputs

