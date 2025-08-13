FWICE seeks clarification from Badshah over Un-Finished Tour being allegedly sponsored by Pakistan company Rumours suggest that rapper Badshah's upcoming concert in Dallas has been sponsored by a Pakistan-based company. Now FWICE has sought clarification from the singer.

New Delhi:

The film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a letter to Badshah. A clarification has been sought from the popular singer and rapper on whether Pakistani money has been invested in his upcoming concert that is to be held next month in Dallas or not.

For the unversed, claims are being made that a Pakistani company is allegedly sponsoring this concert. Now, the film body has issued a letter in the name of Badshah.

What is written in the letter?

The letter issued by the film body that Badshah's step reflects the tension regarding cross-border cooperation amid growing national security concerns. 'Dear Badshah, it has come to our notice that you are scheduled to perform in the 'Badshah Un-Finished Tour' at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Dallas, USA on September 19, 2025, which is reportedly being sponsored by 3Sixty Shows, a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals,' read the letter.

The letter further reads, 'As you are aware that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), in line with the instructions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has clearly instructed all artists and technicians of the Indian entertainment industry to avoid engaging in any professional collaboration or performance with Pakistani nationals or organisations associated with Pakistan. These instructions have been implemented because of the ongoing terrorism and hostile activities against India from across the border'.

Request for immediate response from Badhshah

The letter further reads, 'A recent and tragic example is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. This incident is a painful reminder of the continued violence and the importance of our solidarity against such perpetrators and their supporters. Given this, we request that you for an immediate clarification regarding your association with this event and the organisers. We trust that as a respected Indian artist, you will follow the sentiments of the nation and the instructions issued by FWICE and the Government of India. The letter ends with, 'We would appreciate your prompt reply, so that we can take the necessary steps as per our rules'.

Also Read: Saare Jahan Se Accha review: Does this Netflix spy thriller live up to the hype?