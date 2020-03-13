FWICE in talks with producers' body to hault shooting of films for a few days amidst coronavirus scare

Theatres in parts of the country are under lockdown, shootings stalled and promotional events and interviews on hold due to the spread of coronavirus. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), considering the security of all its five lakh members, is contemplating that the shooting of all the films should be stopped for a few days to protect against the fast-spreading coronavirus in India. The shutdown of television should be discontinued. The federation is also in talks with the producer body for this and a final decision will be taken very soon.

According to Ashoke Pandit, President, IFTDA, the film bodies have instructed filmmakers to closely monitor the sets of their films to assure that proper hygiene is maintained. He said, "Masks will also be distributed to workers and technicians, while we are seeking doctors’ advice on how to take care of our members."

Federation officials have said that they want the safety of their members and are therefore urging manufacturers to take precautionary measures at the shooting location to protect against coronavirus. Arrangement sanitizers and masks at all shooting locations and paying attention to cleanliness has been made mandatory. Avoiding filming crowded scenes or songs for a few days has also been recommended. Federation officials have said that the effect of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in India.

For this, it is important that the filmmakers pay special attention to cleanliness at the shooting site. A meeting of FWICE from producers and broadcasters is also being organized soon.

