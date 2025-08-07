From Rekha to Alia, a look at Bollywood stars who are keeping handlooms alive | National Handloom Day Let's take a look at how Bollywood's biggest stars, including Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Rekha, who are long-time handloom champions, and younger stars like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are making handloom relevant for the new generation.

New Delhi:

Indian handlooms are not just clothes; they are a part of our culture and history. Many Bollywood stars have helped keep this tradition alive by wearing handloom sarees and promoting local weavers. For those who may not know, the Indian Government declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day in 2015 to commemorate the momentous occasion.

On this day, let's take a look at how Bollywood's biggest stars, including Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Rekha, who are long-time handloom champions, and younger stars like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are making handloom relevant for the new generation.

Bollywood's stars like Rekha, Vidya Balan are longtime handloom champions

When it comes to handloom fashion, names of actresses like Vidya Balan, Rekha and Dia Mirza come first to mind. Vidya Balan often wears Banarasi and silk sarees at events. Veteran actress Rekha is also a style icon on her own and famous for her Kanjeevaram and Banarasi sarees.

Earlier in June this year, Rekha turned heads as she appeared in a stunning white and gold anarkali custom-designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The white and gold chikankari and badla work from Lucknow, and the handwoven gold zari tissue lehenga was inspired by the Peshwa.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza often speaks about sustainable fashion. She prefers handlooms as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador to promote eco-friendly fashion and women's empowerment in addition to fashion.

Young celebrities makes handloom cool for Gen-Z

On the other hand, younger stars are making handlooms cool for the new generation. Alia Bhatt frequently dons sarees that are designed in a simple manner and are made of Jamdani, Chanderi, and Ajrakh weaves.

In 2022, the Raazi actress wore a silk satin crepe saree during the promotions of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She wore it with the pallu hanging from her shoulder in a floor-length. She shared a glimpse of pictures on her Instagram profile with the caption that reads, "love thy saree."

Notably, promoting handloom and Indian culture at public events makes celebrities attractive to the younger generation.

