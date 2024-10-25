From meeting at family event to marriage after 11 years: Tracing Pankaj Tripathi-Mridula's love story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi, Mridula got married in 2004.

Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula recently appeared on a YouTube talk show titled Conversation with Atul. During her chat, Mridula touched on various topics including her love story with Pankaj. She also mentioned about their first meeting and said that when she first Pankaj she was in the ninth grade and he was in the eleventh. Now, it has been over two decades since they tied the knot in 2004. Two years later, they were blessed with a daughter named Aashi Tripathi.

Know Pankaj-Mridula's love story

They met each other at Mridula's brother and Pankaj's sister's pre-wedding celebrations and spent time together while keeping it a secret from their families. Mridula shared that it was because at that time it was considered improper for a boy and girl to talk or even look at one another. After the families got to know about their relationship, Mridula's father was ready for it but her mother and sister-in-law were upset.

Pankaj and Mridula got married in 2004 but the latter has not been able to win the heart of her mother-in-law as she mentioned that the former's mother still hasn't accepted her even after 20 years of wedding.

What did she say?

Mentioning about her relationship with Pankaj's mother, she said, ''It's still not acceptable. We aren't blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature, if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married above her station into my family, I couldn't be married into their family, which was considered of a lower stature."

Pankaj's career over the years

In his two decades long career, Pankaj has delivered several memorable performances and has clinched numerous prestigious awards for them. His last film Stree 2 became the biggest Bollywood film ever in terms of its box office collections. He will next feature Metro..In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Kay Kay Menon. Apart from this, he has several other big projects including Baby John, Rama Janma Bhoomi, and Gulkanda Tales, among others.