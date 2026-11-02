From Deepika's finger to Shah Rukh's ear: This tiny red detail in King's Tu Mil Jaaye could hold a big clue

A small detail in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's first song from King's Tu Mil Jaaye song has got fans looking more closely at the film's visuals. In Tu Mil Jaaye, Deepika is seen wearing a red ring on her finger. A similar-looking red accessory can also be spotted in the King announcement video released on January 24, where Shah Rukh wears it as an earring.

The two appearances have led to speculation about whether the accessory connects their characters in the story. One theory doing the rounds is that the ring belongs to Deepika's character and Shah Rukh's character holds on to it after her death. If that turns out to be the case, it could mean that Deepika's character meets a tragic end in the first half of the film.

(Image Source : SONG SCREENGRAB)Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Why fans are connecting Deepika's ring to Shah Rukh's earring

Tu Mil Jaaye offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh and Deepika together in the film. There are romantic moments between the two, alongside visuals that suggest the story will also have its share of action and violence. Amid these scenes, Deepika's red ring is a detail viewers have picked up on.

Shah Rukh's look in the announcement video has added to the discussion. He is seen wearing what appears to be a similar red accessory as an earring. Whether the two pieces are connected or are simply part of the characters' styling is not clear. But the visual similarity has given fans something to speculate about, particularly with so little of the film’s story revealed so far.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite after Jawan

King is another film featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika together. The actors have previously worked with each other in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. Their pairing is once again among the talking points around the film.

The project also reunites Shah Rukh with director Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with the actor on Pathaan. Anand went on to direct Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika, before returning to work with Shah Rukh on King. The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

More deets about the film

The makers released Tu Mil Jaaye on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh's 61st birthday. The track features the lead pair in romantic scenes, while the video also gives viewers a glimpse of the film’s more intense moments. It opens with Shah Rukh delivering the line, "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon."

Sachin-Jigar have composed the song, with Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi on vocals. Ed Sheeran has contributed the English rap, while Kumaar has written the Hindi lyrics. The song has been choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others. King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

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'The wife that dies in the movie': Internet reacts as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh's new song hints at a twist