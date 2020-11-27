Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAHEEPKAPOOR,@MMFOYQUEEN Friday Releases: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Black Beauty, ZeroZeroZero

On Friday today, i.e. 27th November, three new shows and movies have made marked their presence on streaming platforms ranging from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and others. The streaming world in 2020 is all about unfolding sensational stories, sports chapters, and adding a dose of reality in the diverse world of the streaming services. Today, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Black Beauty and ZeroZeroZero have released, filling the bucket of 'What to binge watch this weekend' for the viewers.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Karan Johar's web series "Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives" chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions and is available on Netflix. The trailer of the show revealed that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make a cameo in the trailer.

Talkinga bout her personality and the show, Maheep Kapoor said, "I am not a stalker but it is my guilty pleasure to check up on my Juhu neighbourhood. The other day, I knew about the fight that was happening and I usually know what my neighbour is cooking. I just have to check out the Juhu neighbourhood."

Black Beauty

The iconic novel Black Beauty is again set to leave you on a high note with another adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic 1877 novel of the same name. The film is available on Disney Plus and the trailer has already weaved its magic. This time Kate Winslet is voicing the iconic horse and Mackenzie Foy starring as the teenage girl she forms a deep connection with. The story revolves around a wild horse who after being captured and taken away from her family is taken in by a gentle horse whisperer John.

Later, John's niece Jo builds a deep connection with the untameable horse and together they heal.

ZeroZeroZero

Based on the book by Roberto Saviano, ZeroZeroZero is an Italian crime drama, directed by Stefano Sollima. The TV series stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne as the American Lynwood family, controlling an international shipping company which acts as cocaine broker between Mexican and Italian organized crime. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

