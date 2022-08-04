Friday Releases: Alia Bhatt's Darlings on Netflix to Sita Ramam in theatres, here's your weekend movies guide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WARNERBROSINDIA Know what movies are releasing THIS Friday

Friday Releases: The weekend has kicked in and many of us would be looking to step out with friends and family for a movie or may end up watching a new title on OTT. This Friday, no major Bollywood film is hitting the big screens but Alia Bhatt's Darlings, a dark comedy, is set to stream on Netflix. Since South films have been gaining traction in the Hindi belts, two new regional films will be on offer for the audiences. Let's take a look at movie titles releasing this Friday, August 5.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma star in Darlings. This is Alia's maiden production venture and all eyes will be on her role as actor and producer as Darlings streams on Netflix from August 5.

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna star in the period love story Sita Ramam, set to release in cinema halls on August 5. You can book the tickets for the regional film on Book My Show and enjoy this outing with your family or friends.

Bimbisara

Kalyan Ram starrer Bimbisara is a part-period epic and part-time travel story. The movie has generated huge buzz in the Telugu states. However, its Hindi dubbed version won't be released in cinema halls. It arrives in cinema halls on August 5.

DC League of Super-Pets

The animated film DC League of Super-Pets is said to one of the most entertaining films this year. You can watch it in cinema halls with your kids and have a great time at the movies.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt starrer action comedy Bullet train has released on August 5. Enjoy Pitt's return to the action genre in cinema halls near you this weekend.

